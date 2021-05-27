Smith County saw 29 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows a total of 20,452 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,905 confirmed cases and 8,547 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 39.54% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 33.63% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 74.20% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 66.66% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,493 confirmed recoveries and 8,293 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 203 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 163, NET Health reported.
Of the 299 deaths, 209 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 52 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. No inmates have died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,321 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,219 confirmed and 5,102 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,996, while there are 4,883 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 197, which includes 109 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,974 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,975 confirmed and 1,999 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,798 and there are 1,914 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,385 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,712 confirmed and 1,673 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,589, and 1,588 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 71, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,530 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,105 confirmed and 1,425 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,939, and probable recoveries are at 1,326, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,462 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,999 confirmed and 1,463 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,909, and there are 1,415 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 812 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 413 confirmed and 399 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 397, and there are 388 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.