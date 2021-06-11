Smith County saw 25 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Thursday shows a total of 20,588 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 11,981 confirmed cases and 8,607 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 40.97% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 35.29% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 75.05% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 68.02% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,618 confirmed recoveries and 8,384 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 152 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 133, NET Health reported.
Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 36 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of May 31, when information was last updated, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of May 31. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of May 31.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,375 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,241 confirmed and 5,134 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,043, while there are 4,948 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 197, which includes 109 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,009 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,993 confirmed and 2,016 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 115. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,852 and there are 1,951 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,419 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,729 confirmed and 1,690 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,632, and 1,631 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,566 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,115 confirmed and 1,451 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,019, and probable recoveries are at 1,381, the health district reported.COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,481 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,009 confirmed and 1,472 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,922, and there are 1,432 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 814 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 415 confirmed and 399 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 399, and there are 394 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.