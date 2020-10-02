Smith County COVID-19 cases rose by 23 on Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative count to 3,899.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported that active cases are now at 818, while recoveries remained at 3,020, the health district said. There are 679 probable active cases and 1,069 probable cases in total. There are also 383 probable recoveries.
Out of the 68 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 119 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Fifty-eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
Five detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Friday afternoon, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19, which is down by three since Thursday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County confirmed case count rose by four to a total of 544 and its probable cases are at 85, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 472. There are 41 probable recoveries.
Virus-related deaths remained at 22 on Friday, with one of those classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Gregg County added eight new virus cases on Friday for a total of 2,299 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death toll remained at 42. Out of the deaths, four are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained 1,781, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 514 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 16 new cases for a total of 1,022 confirmed cases. Recoveries remained at 763 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 199 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total confirmed case count rose by four to 599. There are 117 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 494. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll stayed at 26, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 12 new confirmed cases for a cumulative count of 897.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 483, while probable recoveries are at 55, the health district reported. There are 201 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 21. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 32 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.