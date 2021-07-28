Smith County added 203 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
In the last month, zero COVID deaths have been reported in Smith County as the number has held at 300.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health data shows a total of 21,470 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,480 confirmed cases and 8,990 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 44.62% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.24% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 77.53% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.39% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,839 confirmed recoveries and 8,589 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 430 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 312, NET Health reported.
A total of 78 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Four Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,887 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,468 confirmed and 5,419 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,169, while there are 5,102 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 203, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,231 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,138 confirmed and 2,093 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-five of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,929 and there are 2,010 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,621 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,827 confirmed and 1,794 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,679, and 1,683 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 73, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,661 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,149 confirmed and 1,512 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,065, and probable recoveries are at 1,442, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,673 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,129 confirmed and 1,544 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,958, and there are 1,469 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 876 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 450 confirmed and 426 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 408, and there are 397 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.