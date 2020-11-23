Smith County reported two confirmed COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, bringing the county’s overall count to 192.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also recorded 140 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative diagnoses to 9,139.
There are now 5,754 confirmed and 3,385 probable diagnoses, according to NET Health.
Of the total deaths, 132 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 60 are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries rose by two to 3,969, while probable recoveries are at 1,375.
Confirmed active cases are at 1,580 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,887.
A total of 221 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday, which is up by 26 since Friday.
Five Smith County Jail inmate have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, eight detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,768 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,170 confirmed and 1,598 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,420, while there are 684 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll stayed at 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,399 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,747 confirmed and 652 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose by one to 57. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 1,105, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,582 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,053 confirmed and 529 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 611, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll rose to 44, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,753 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,229 confirmed and 524 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 935, and probable recoveries are at 258, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County rose to 47. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,387 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 873 confirmed and 514 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 670, and there are 178 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 52. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 315 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 160 confirmed and 155 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 83, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County rose to eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.