Smith County recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,594, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 3,524.
Both confirmed and probable deaths remained at 85. Fourteen of the 85 deaths list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 999.
The county has 2,028 probable cases in total and 665 probable recoveries.
A total of 151 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded no new cases for a confirmed count of 655, while there are 218 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 554. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 27. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by six to 1,317, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll remained at 28. One of these deaths lists COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries remained at 828. There are 367 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County added no new confirmed cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 872, while probable recoveries are now at 192, the health district reported. There are 330 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has 10 new confirmed virus cases, with a total of 2,587. The county’s death toll stayed at 50. Out of the deaths, seven are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,154, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 899 probable cases and 388 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by six to a total of 714. There are 238 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 29, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 63 recoveries and three deaths. There are 66 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.