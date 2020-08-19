Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five East Texans were facing food insecurity, but that number has risen to one in four, Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, said Wednesday morning.
Cullinane said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds helped the food bank replenish its food supply as well as bring on staff and retain employees.
On Wednesday, one of the members of Congress responsible for the legislation, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, visited the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler to see how $77 million from the CARES Act has helped in the Tyler and Smith County area.
His visit began with a tour from Cullinane, while they placed food into boxes for those in need. Cornyn was then joined by local leadership who shared how the funds have improved the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We’re very grateful with the outcome we were able to bring through the CARES Act,” Cullinane said.
Through the assistance of the federal funding, the food bank has served 3.6 million meals.
“I truly feel like this was necessary to do,” Cornyn said. “I’m glad some of what we did through the CARES Act was able to help the East Texas Food Bank.”
Cullinane said one in three children are facing food insecurity, which is up from one in four before the impact of COVID-19. The fight against hunger is further exacerbated for people of color, he added.
Cornyn said CARES Act funding provided hospitals with personal protective equipment as well as offset the revenue loss from the restrictions on elective procedures.
Funding also went toward enhanced unemployment benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program, Cornyn said.
He said he’s inspired to see local leadership across Texas work to help citizens during challenging times.
“It really is encouraging to see that the folks here at the local level have stepped up,” Cornyn said.
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines thanked Cornyn for his work in securing the federal funds for the Tyler area, noting the additions to public transit and getting more adequate PPE.
As a member of the Smith County joint emergency operations center, Heines said local leaders have come together as a community to survive the impacts of COVID-19, but federal resources have been a great help.
“Without the help of Senator Cornyn and federal resources, we would not have made it through this,” Heines said.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said East Texas has no greater partner in Washington D.C. than Cornyn.
“Partnerships are essential in East Texas,” Moran said.
Smith County received roughly $5.3 million in CARES Act, which has helped county employees with protective equipment and testing and improved public health efforts.
Moran said the funding helped secure COVID-19 tests for employees, laptops for off-site work and thousands of masks, gloves and other protective equipment. He added the county used funding to protect voters and employees during upcoming elections.
Smith County also partnered with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to utilize office space for contact tracers and purchased laptops and phones for the health district’s staff. Funding was approved Tuesday in the Smith County Commissioners Court to expand testing capabilities at the Public Health Lab of East Texas at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, Moran said.
Chris Glenney, Christus Health Northeast Texas Region CEO, said Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is grateful for Cornyn’s support.
Through the funding, Christus TMF purchased three times more isolation gowns and masks and spent 534% more on exam gloves and 1,200% more on masks.
Glenney said the hospital saw a decrease of $38 million due to the postponement of elective surgeries, which the CARES Act has helped with reimbursement for those losses.
Donald Baker, UT Health East Texas COO and CFO, said the CARES Act is vital to continuing healthcare in East Texas.
Baker said the funding has also helped them add additional intensive care unit staff.
Overall, the UT Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Health East Texas have received over $11 million in CARES Act monies, which went toward testing supplies, ICU renovations, student aid efforts and protecting staff with paid salaries, health screenings and PPE.
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said the school district used funding for devices for remote learning, outdoor Wi-Fi at all Tyler ISD locations and PPE for staff.
From March to May, Crawford said the district provided about 60,000 meals to students in need with help from the food bank and Mentoring Alliance.
“We’re fortunate to have the East Texas Food Bank standing beside us along with the Mentoring Alliance in delivering those meals,” he said.
Crawford noted that 70% of students returned to school in-person, while 30% are using online learning.
Tyler Junior College Dr. Juan E. Mejia said the college received about $7.4 million from the CARES Act. TJC used the funding to help almost 650 displaced students with $925,000 when the college residence halls closed and provided many laptops, webcams and microphones to assist students with remote learning.
“That assistance has inspired us and helped us do a lot,” Mejia said.
He also noted that TJC was named second on the list of the 2020 Best Online Community Colleges in Texas by the Guide to Online Schools.
University of Texas at Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell said his university used funding to help students impacted by college closures in March, add classroom technology and assist area small businesses.
“CARES Act funding really helped us meet the needs of the students,” Tidwell said.
UT Tyler received about $5.1 million to provide emergency aid to students and reimburse their unused housing, meal plans and parking fees.
The college also invested $200,000 in classroom technology for online classes and $300,000 to assist local small businesses with the university’s Small Business Development Center, Tidwell said.