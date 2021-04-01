People who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at three Smith County minority churches in March can receive their second dose next week.
From March 16 to 19, nearly 1,500 people came to St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler and New Zion Baptist Church in Winona for vaccine clinics. People should go to the same place where they received the first shot to get their second.
“We want to remind them that it is just as important to get your second dose of the vaccine as it was when you received the first dose to protect yourself from COVID-19,” Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said.
These second doses will be offered at the following times and locations:
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Peter Claver and St. Louis Baptist
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at St. Peter Claver
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Louis Baptist
- 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at New Zion Baptist
Hampton worked with Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice and Black Nurses Rock Tyler Lisa Williams organized the clinics and sent out invitations to local churches for their membership to sign up.
“We wanted to bring the vaccines to the people in our African American and Hispanic communities,” Hampton said. “By bringing these vaccine clinics to their churches, we thought they would be more comfortable in coming to get a vaccine.”
Northeast Texas Public Health District and Christus Trinity Mother Frances employees gave attendees the vaccines while several other agencies donated their time.
Hampton said she's thankful for the pastors who allowed their churches to be used as vaccination clinics. The pastors include New Zion Baptist Pastor Dr. S.L. Curry, of St. Louis Baptist Reverend Ralph Caraway Sr. and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Father Luis Larrea.
The church clinics targeted the elderly and people with medical conditions living in underserved areas of Smith County, who weren't able to get the vaccine due to waiting lists or a lack of technology, Hampton said.
“We were able to get with local pastors and word of mouth to create this successful outreach event,” Choice said. “I believe from the moment we reached out to folks they were happy to hear from us, and talked about how long they had been trying to get vaccinated. They knew us and trusted us, and I believe it only supported our mission when folks arrived and we were there working to ensure they were taken care of.”
Williams added that the clinics eliminated the challenge of people not having transportation. Many people walked and carpooled to the locations.
Rangel said the “grand response” to the mobile clinics showed how great the need was in the community.