Two churches in rural Smith County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.
Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, located at 10261 Sunshine Church Road (County Road 21), will host the clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for anyone age 16 or older.
New Hope Bullard Baptist Church, located at 20940 County Road 145 north of Bullard, will host a clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday for anyone 16 and older.
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton organized the clinic with help from the Tyler Area Hispanic Business Alliance, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Black Nurses Rock and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
“We have held several COVID-19 clinics in the Tyler area. We wanted to offer a few clinics outside of Tyler in different areas of the county to give those people a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Commissioner Hampton said.
Hampton thanked Dr. Archie Hicks, pastor of the Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, and Rev. Vincent Bowie of New Hope Bullard Baptist for hosting the sites.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic at Sunshine Missionary, but registrations in advance can be made at 903-590-4605. Hampton said the clinic could be extended past 4 p.m. on Tuesday if needed.
Walk-ins are welcome at the New Hope Bullard site; however, they are accepting registrations in advance at 903-894-7836, 903-279-1789 or 903-279-3481.