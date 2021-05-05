A church near New Chapel Hill in Smith County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week.
Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, located at 10261 Sunshine Church Road (County Road 21), will host the clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 for anyone age 16 or older.
Smith County Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton organized the clinic with help from the Tyler Area Hispanic Business Alliance, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Black Nurses Rock and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
“We have held several COVID-19 clinics in the Tyler area and they were well attended. We wanted to offer a clinic in one of our more rural areas of the county to give people who live a little farther out of town the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Hampton said.
Hampton thanked Dr. Archie Hicks, pastor of the Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, for his church serving as the vaccine site.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic, but registrations in advance can be made at 903-590-4605. Hampton said the clinic could be extended past 4 p.m. on Tuesday if needed.
This vaccine will be given by NET Health and the shot will be the first-dose of the Pfizer brand.