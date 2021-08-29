A regional infusion center that will help COVID-19 patients in need of antibody treatment will open in Tyler this week.
The center, located UT Health Science Center at Tyler (11937 U.S. Highway 271), is the 14th state-sponsored operational center in Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement Sunday that the infusion center will begin accepting patients on Tuesday and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.
“The new infusion center in Tyler, which is the second currently operating in East Texas, will help us reduce the burden on hospitals as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment is available for free to all Texans who test positive for the virus and have a doctor's referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.”
Smith County made the request for assistance on Aug. 20, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management approved the county's request. The center in Tyler will include personnel, equipment, supplies and wraparound services for a 20-chair Regional Infusion Center, according to a statement from Smith County.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran made the request after meetings with state officials and local medical representatives from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
The infusion center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and medical professionals will be able to give a monoclonal antibody treatment to up to 60 patients per day. Patients who receive treatment will be monitored after their infusion.
The treatments are meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.
“Because it is a medical facility and because of its proximity to Interstate 20, UT Health’s North Campus is the perfect spot for a Regional Infusion Center, to serve not just those from Smith County, but many others from around the region,” Moran said. “Having this center available to local COVID-19 patients will help them get better more quickly and keep them out of our hospital ICU rooms.”
Dr. Tom Cummins, division chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, said the hospital staff is pleased UT Health East Texas can help decrease the number of hospitalized patients in East Texas through the infusion center.
“We have surpassed our previous peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the numbers continue to increase rather than decrease,” Cummins said. “This antibody infusion center is a step in the right direction to hopefully reduce that trend.”
Both UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System have been using antibody therapy at each of the health care systems' facilities.
“Christus Trinity Mother Frances and our other Christus ministries have been providing infusion therapies like monoclonal antibody treatment to patients for some time now, and we have seen success in treating patients with COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “As the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase, we are supportive of the State’s effort to increase access to this treatment. However, we urge our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home if they’re sick.”
Tyler Mayor Don Warren called the infusion center a tremendous asset for Smith County and the region in the fight against COVID-19 and rising hospitalizations.
“Studies have shown that recipients have had a decrease in hospitalizations and emergency room visits and a decrease in the amount of virus in that person’s body. Outcomes have been very positive,” Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha said.
COVID-19 patients must have a referral for the treatment and walk-in patients cannot be seen. Those who don't have a general practitioner should call the infusion center at 903-877-7119 for more information.
Eligibility for the antibody treatment at the infusion center includes:
- Have a positive COVID-19 test;
- Are within 10 days of symptom onset;
- Are age 12 or older; and
- Weigh a minimum of 88 pounds (40 kilograms).
- The therapy is not authorized for patients who:
- Have been hospitalized due to COVID-19;
- Require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19; or
- Require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19-related comorbidity.
Other infusion center locations include Austin, Beaumont, The Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Edinburg, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Nacogdoches, Odessa and San Antonio.