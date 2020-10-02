President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the president announced via Twitter early Friday morning.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
Trump had said earlier in the evening that he planned to quarantine after senior aide Hope Hicks, who has traveled with the president several times this week – including to Tuesday's debate in Cleveland – tested positive for the virus.
"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19," his tweet read. "Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"