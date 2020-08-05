The 33rd Lindale Championship Rodeo will still be held despite concerns over the coronavirus. The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday night.
“I think it's a good event for the community," Andy Ford, a past board chairman for the Lindale Chamber of Commerce and head of the Rodeo Taskforce, said. “We can still put on a great rodeo, and bring something back to the community in a time where some people really need to get out of the house and do something different."
A total 374 contestants from across the United States will compete over the course of three nights for a spot in the United Professional Rodeo Association’s finals in November. Competitors will participate in events like bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and steer roping.
"It has a huge economic impact … while they're in town, they're staying at our hotels, they're eating at our restaurants, they're getting gas at our gas stations, they're shopping at our local retailers,” Shelbie Glover, current president of the Lindale Chamber of Commerce, said. “We really have a thriving weekend. We wanted to see how we could still have this event because it spotlights Lindale."
Both the Lindale Chamber board of directors and the UPRA board agreed that the rodeo, which was originally scheduled for the third week in May, needed to be pushed back until later in the year.
"We knew in May that there was no way we could have an event and not take safety precautions," Glover said. "Safety is on the front of my mind and on the front of the board of director's minds as we execute this."
Glover is aware that the rodeo has the potential to be a coronavirus “super spreader” event, but said they are taking precautions against the spread.
"We're doing our part as much as we can to try to continue to slow to curve,” Glover said. “It's important for our business community to get back to thriving … We think this is a great opportunity for healthy individuals, healthy families, to come out and enjoy the rodeo."
The rodeo is operating at 50% capacity, only allowing 1,000 spectators in the arena at night. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged, hand sanitizer will be provided, and families will be asked to sit together and not mingle in the stands. Participant events like children’s Mutton Bustin’ and petting zoos have been canceled to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"We're not letting people roam around this year," Glover said. "It's literally come in the gates, sit with your family in the bleachers and leave. We've eliminated all of that loitering and activities where what we see is people getting a lot closer together."
A statement from the chamber has asked people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have have been recently tested for the virus not to attend.
But, Ford says, the changes they made to ensure safety won’t change the spirit of rodeo itself.
"The culture is still here," Ford said, "It's always been here. Wherever you go and whatever times bring, I don't think you're gonna change that culture because it's not something you just learn ... it's something these people live and breathe every day."
The rodeo is being held at the Cross Brand Cowboy church in Tyler. The event is free, but attendance is first-come, first-serve.
On Tuesday, Longview canceled its rodeo scheduled for September, citing safety concerns.