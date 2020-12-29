On Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt announced those over the age of 65 and people with chronic medical conditions can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve,” Hellerstedt said.
This second part of the vaccine allocation known as phase 1B includes 65 or older and those 16 and older with medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or type 2 diabetes mellitus.
The first distribution, known as phase 1A, was dedicated to frontline health care workers, and vaccinations will continue for that category as well.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha is a part of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel that developed the allocation guidelines.
McGaha said the transition into the next phase will depend on the amount of vaccine doses Texas receives and uptake among the priority populations.
“Communication with the public to let individuals know they are eligible and how to sign up will be forthcoming,” he said.
Locally, vaccine distribution began the week of Dec. 14 at hospitals, such as UT Health Science Center at Tyler and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. The second week’s allocation included other East Texas clinics or hospitals and pharmacies.
For this week, which is the third week the vaccine has been available, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler is set to receive 5,500 doses. Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville will receive 100 doses and Rusk State Hospital in Rusk will get 400 doses. In Longview, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center will get 600 doses each. In Upshur County, Divine Grace Pharmacy in Diana will get 100 doses, according to DSHS.
Through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for emergency use authorization, the vaccine can be distributed through the United States. The vaccine is a series of two injections to be given 17 to 21 days apart, McGaha said.
McGaha noted that between the initial shot and the secondary booster injection, people should continue prevention measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19, such as masks, social distancing and hand-washing.
He added that research is ongoing to determine the length of immunity that the current vaccines will provide.
“This means that we are not yet sure how long immunity from COVID-19 vaccines will last,” McGaha said. “For the current time, it will be important to continue the protective measures of social distancing, hand-washing, wear masks, etc. because many individuals in our population are still yet to be vaccinated.”
It also unknown if a vaccinated person can still pass COVID-19 to other people, even after receiving the two-dose series.
“While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, (covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others),” McGaha said.
He noted a few situations when experts suggest a person should not receive the vaccine, including people prone to severe allergic reactions. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding or immunocompromised people should first consult with their physician.
Those with recent exposure to COVID-19, should wait until the quarantine period ends, and people with COVID-19 should wait to vaccinate until they’ve recovered. If currently positive for COVID-19, you should defer vaccine until recovered.
“If you are unsure about whether you should receive the vaccine due to any specific questions, please consult with your doctor,” McGaha said.