Lawyers representing Vice President Mike Pence are requesting a denial of Tyler Congressman Louie Gohmert's lawsuit against Pence.
In a court filing Thursday, Pence's counsel said the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate would be better suited as the defendants in Gohmert's legal action.
According to a document in response to Gohmert and the other plaintiffs, Pence's counsel states the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives are the bodies that have legal interest in the matter of approving electors' votes for the office of U.S. President.
Gohmert’s lawsuit, which was filed on Sunday, states certain parts of the 1887 federal law, Electoral Count Act, are unconstitutional, and the litigation alleges election fraud. The lawsuit states it would be withdrawn if Pence (and Congress) appoints President Donald Trump as president for a second term. His fellow plaintiffs are all Arizona GOP elector officials.
In Pence's response to Gohmert's request for emergency relief in the lawsuit, his counsel called a suit to establish that the vice president as having discretion over the count is a "walking legal contradiction."
"The vice president — the only defendant in this case — is ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote," Pence's response states.
Pence requests a denial of the plaintiffs' emergency request for relief because the "plaintiffs' request does not properly lie against the vice president."
On Tuesday, plaintiffs in the case requested a shortened time for a response and a scheduling order from the judge.
On Wednesday, District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, set Pence’s counsel’s response due date as Thursday by 5 p.m.
Based on Kernodle's Wednesday ruling, Gohmert and the other plaintiffs have until 9 a.m. Friday to reply to Pence's response.
Gohmert’s request said the plaintiffs in the case spoke with Pence’s counsel before filing the lawsuit in a written statement and via email.
The plaintiff’s counsel and Pence’s counsel also spoke on the phone before filing the lawsuit. The document states the plaintiff’s counsel “made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement.”
“Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed,” the Tuesday’s filing from the plaintiffs stated.