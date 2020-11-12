Nine-year-old Elijah Prince was excited to get a free coat featuring his favorite colors – blue and green – as part of PATH's Coats for Kids giveaway Thursday evening.
His mom Felicia Dockins, of Tyler, said it was their first time to receive one of the coats distributed by the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, after donating to the program in years past.
"It feels wonderful, it's great," she said. "It's a wonderful thing they're doing."
Prince, a student at the Promise Academy, added that his school classmates raised $500 for PATH last year. He was happy to come to see in the building in person.
Families came out Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the PATH office, located at 402 W. Front St. in Tyler, to receive the free coats they signed up for last month.
PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said in the past, PATH would have hosted a one-day mass distribution at a large gym on a Saturday. Due to COVID-19, drive-thru pick up appointments were scheduled when people registered for a coat.
After this week, appointments begin again this coming Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
"It makes it a lot easier," Wilson said. "We've gotten pretty good at this drive-thru pantry model."
PATH distributes coats for kids ages 0 to 18. Wilson said about 100 coats have been given away per day, and she expects double that or more to given out on Saturday.
Cheryl Jackson, of Tyler, drove up on Thursday to pick up a free coat for her grandson, Ahden.
She said Coats for Kids is a great service and it's helping a lot of people during the challenges of COVID-19.
"It's going to save me from having to buy one this year," Jackson said. "With the pandemic, every little bit helps."
She is a longtime donor of the program and first-time recipient.
"Hopefully, we'll be donors (next year), but if we have to be recipients I'm glad the program is here," Jackson said.
For those who didn't register for a coat, there will be a walk-in period in the last hour on Saturday to distribute any leftover coats, but there will be no guarantee on the amount or sizes.
"It's such a joy to watch our volunteers as they come to help and see the community step up to give more coats than what was needed," Wilson said.
The nonprofit gathered 1,200 coats thanks to community donations.
Wilson said she's proud to see both monetary donations as well as gently used and brand-new coats even during a tough year.
Hunting apparel company Gator Waders also donated 160 of their coats to PATH for the coat drive.
Despite the pandemic, Coats for Kids is still up and running since its beginning in 1988, Wilson said.
"In a year of uncertainty, it just brings joy to me that we can continue a program that helps many families," Wilson said.