Federal and local health officials continue to stress the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot as the omicron variant moves across the United States.
Pfizer announced Wednesday a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or booster shot, offers an extra layer of protection against the omicron variant, while two doses show reduced protection.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said in a press release. “Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Similarly, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview Sunday the omicron variant can evade the protection of initial vaccines, but boosters increase protection against it.
“Preliminary data show that when you get a booster, for example the third shot of an mRNA, it raises the level of protection high enough that it then does do well against the omicron, which is another reason to encourage people who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated, but particularly those who are vaccinated to get boostered,” Fauci said.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer booster vaccine for the 16- to 17-year-old age group.
To get a booster dose of the COVID vaccine, a person must be fully vaccinated for six months or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts said the most important thing East Texans can do is to get vaccinated and to watch out for COVID symptoms.
Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, stomach issues or diarrhea are some Roberts said are common.
“I encourage people to get vaccinated and if you’re starting to feel bad, get tested as soon as you possibly can and stay home when you’re sick,” Roberts said.
As the booster shot is expanded to the 16 and 17 age group, who are usually in confined spaces such as in classrooms, Roberts said he hopes the boosters make a difference, but again emphasized staying home when sick, as the omicron variant is more contagious.
He said the virus spread in Smith County is on a positive trend.
“We have not seen a significant increase in our number of cases here in recent days,” Roberts said, adding NET Health is watching for waste water contamination, which is undergoing city testing for the omicron variant after it was found in Houston-area water.
Booster doses and COVID vaccines are available at 900 W. Bow St. in Tyler at NET Health’s vaccine hub at the Majesty Event Center.