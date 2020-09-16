Local health officials reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County on Wednesday, bringing the the cumulative total to 3,557.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said active cases now stand at 669, while there are 363 probable active cases, according to the health district.
Confirmed recoveries remained steady at 2,830 and probable recoveries are at 335, the health district said. There are 363 probable active cases.
Of the 63 COVID-19-related deaths, five deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 110 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is down by two since Tuesday.
A total of 70 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD is reporting on its website the number of active cases at its campuses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 13 active cases of COVID-19. The website does not state if the people with COVID-19 are staff members or students.
Other counties
Anderson County reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing its death toll to 15, according to NET Health.
The county also added one new confirmed case for cumulative count of 811. Confirmed recoveries remained at 371, the health district reported. There are 154 probable cases.
Out of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, two list the virus as a probable cause of death. These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County’s virus-confirmed recoveries remained steady at 1,511 on Wednesday.
The county also added 26 new virus cases for a total of 2,111 confirmed diagnoses. The county’s death count remained at 36, according to NET Health.
Out of the 36 deaths, one is considered to be probable. Gregg County also has 364 probable cases and 121 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added two cases for a total of 907 confirmed total cases. Recoveries remained at 708 and there are 19 confirmed virus-related deaths. There are 153 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County reported one new case for a total of 556. There are 78 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 448. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County’s confirmed case count rose by five to 477 and its probable cases are at 57, NET Health reported.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County remained at 386. There are seven probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Rains County has 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50 recoveries and three deaths. There are 17 probable cases and four probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Cherokee County has 1,506 total virus cases including 1,442 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
There are 142 probable cases and 47 active probable cases.