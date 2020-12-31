Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.