The Northeast Texas Public Health District intended to host a small-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Harvey Hall in Tyler; however, that changed when the health district's private online registration became public.
The clinic was meant for health care workers, first responders and others in tier 1A of the distribution plan to receive the vaccination.
Once the link was shared, NET Health reported an overwhelming number of unexpected people arriving Wednesday, including many that are over the age of 65, which is a population within tier 1B that was made eligible on Tuesday afternoon.
"Somehow, the private online registration link for Tier 1A eligible persons became known to persons who were not in Tier 1A," Terrence Ates, NET Health public information officer, said. "But, as we all know, news can travel fast in East Texas."
As of Thursday, the NET Health Immunizations Department is out of the stock of all of the Moderna vaccine doses the health district received last week. The amount of doses for NET Health was 1,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Ates said the immunizations department has not been given a specific day to expect the next doses for NET Health.
Ates said the intent was to distribute to the vaccine to groups like first responders or last responders (funeral home employees, medical examiners), school nurses, home health workers, independent physicians, hospice employees and health care workers throughout Smith County who provide direct care to patients.
If the vaccines were available afterward, Ates said the immunizations department intended to move forward with tier 1B, such as people age 65 and older and persons over the age of 16 who have at least one chronic medical condition.
Ates said people can use the DSHS webpage for COVID-19 with a map of every COVID-19 vaccine provider in the state.
He noted that supplies may be limited for locations that have received vaccine doses.
"The important reminder for that DSHS map is that each location may also have limited supply of their received shipments of a COVID vaccine, and the vaccine provider may decide whether they are providing the vaccine to persons only in the Tier 1A groups or whether they have enough supply to start vaccinating persons in the Tier 1B group," Ates said.