East Texas community members in Tyler made their way to the Northeast Texas Public Health District’s relocation of their COVID vaccine clinic at the Majesty Event Center on Monday.
While hosting multiple small clinics around the East Texas area, the primary vaccine clinics NET Health has been hosting have been at their main office, located at 815 N Broadway Ave. Previous vaccine clinics NET Health has hosted were at the Harvey Convention Center, which is undergoing renovations. Though other vaccines may be available at their immunizations clinic, Covid vaccines will be available exclusively at the Majesty Event Center.
Joe Jones of Tyler attended the clinic Monday to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I’m not too hesitant. I think the good thing to do is to go ahead and get it to be on the safe side,” Jones said.
Jones said some concerns he’s heard about getting vaccinated is a sore arm, which he said didn’t bother him. He recommends moving it around a lot. He mostly wanted to share a message with those who have yet to receive a dose of the covid vaccine.
“If you haven’t got the first two shots, you need to get them, because if you get the flu shot, you can take the covid shot. I advise you to go ahead and get it,” Jones said.
The CDC recommends that certain groups who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster dose that can help strengthen protection against severe disease in populations whose immunity may have started to wane and who are at high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 or complications from severe disease.
The below groups are eligible to receive a Booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine:
- People people aged 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after the second Pfizer vaccine
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their 2nd Pfizer vaccine
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their 2nd Pfizer vaccine, based on their risks
- People aged 18-64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after their 2nd Pfizer vaccine, based on the individual risks of their settings
The clinic is also offering the first and second doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccine for anyone over the age of 18. Anyone between the ages of 12 to 17 can only receive the two dose Pfizer vaccine.
Alicia Hernandez, of Tyler, also visited the clinic Monday for her first dose of a covid vaccine. She is a member of Tyler’s Hispanic community, and works in the restaurant industry.
She said when she first heard about a vaccine, she was skeptical and afraid.
“I’m here now and I decided to get the vaccine because it’s just like any other sickness, you have to prevent it. If it’s around, you need to prevent it, treat it or do something to avoid risks with other people,” Hernandez said.
Being around a lot of people often in the restaurant industry finally encouraged her to protect herself, especially the fact that she could have the virus, be symptomatic, and be spreading it without not knowing it, she said.
“I don’t want anyone to get sick because of my fault. I want to protect everyone else,” she said.
Though Hispanic communities may be more hesitant to receive a dose of a covid vaccine, Hernandez said it’s completely normal, but recommends informing ourselves better because not having the vaccine is a risk, she said.
“I could still get covid if I get the vaccine or if I don’t. The thing is that I have a higher probability of being in a better condition if I get the virus while being vaccinated, versus not having it,” she said.
The public may also get an additional third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines if they are immune-copromised persons.
The CDC recommends that only the moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people are eligible to receive a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after receiving the second dose.
There is no fee or associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine. Those with health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card when they arrive at the appointment.
Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is located at 900 W Bow Street and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.