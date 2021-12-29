Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.