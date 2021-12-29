The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is relocating after the new year.
The vaccine clinic, which was first held at the Harvey Convention Center as soon as vaccines were available in December 2020, was moved to the Majesty Event Center in October this year after the convention center’s demolition.
According to maps, the building was formerly the Tyler City Employees Credit Union.
In observance of New Year's, NET Health’s vaccine clinic will be closed Thursday through Monday, and beginning on Tuesday, the clinic will relocate to 815 North Spring Street, which is located directly behind the health district’s main offices at 815 North Broadway Avenue. The vaccine clinic will then resume its usual operation hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In a statement, NET Health said it continues to encourage anyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”
Anyone over the age of 18 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Anyone between the ages of 5 and 17 can only receive the 2-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently endorsed booster doses for anyone age 18 years and older to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose, as well as booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents age 16 or age 17 who received their second Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
For more details about NET Health's COVID vaccine clinics or about available COVID testing locations, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org