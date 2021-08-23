NET Health reported Monday that East Texas patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals reached a pandemic high of 359.
That number is up from 307 in the most recent report, while the previous pandemic high was 319.
Smith County has 529 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the twice-weekly report. Of those cases, 288 are confirmed cases, while 241 are probable cases, based on a positive COVID-19 antigen test.
In Smith County, 49.69% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.46% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 79.95% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.79% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 50.67% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.31% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 81.28% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.43% of that population has been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
As of Monday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons. Anderson County is at moderate community spread level, meaning it is seeing about 10 to 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons.
There are 12,612 confirmed recoveries and 8,764 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,209 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,217, NET Health reported.
There are four new COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday. Of the 305 deaths, 215 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
Approximately 30 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has a total of 2,255 active cases, with 986 confirmed and 1,269 probable active cases.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,294, while there are 5,240 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 205, which includes 112 confirmed deaths and 93 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 699 active confirmed cases and 358 probable active cases, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 127. Twenty-seven of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,046 and there are 2,055 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Data for Van Zandt County was not available Monday.
Anderson County has 62 confirmed, active cases and 236 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,079, and probable recoveries are at 1,467, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 418 confirmed, active cases and 338 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,035, and there are 1,505 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 88. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 84 confirmed and 77 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 435, and there are 412 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.