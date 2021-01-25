People who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine at Harvey Convention Center last month will be able to receive their second dose this week.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Monday that anyone who got their first Moderna vaccine from Dec. 29 through 31 at the convention center can enroll for appointments scheduled for this Wednesday and Saturday.
People can enroll in the waiting list at NETHealthCOVID19.org under the “vaccine updates” section.
Invitations for a second dose are only made for people who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on Dec. 29 through 31 and people currently enrolled into NET Health’s waiting list to receive their second vaccine.
Those coming for their second dose need to bring the “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” that was given when the person got their first shot. The card has a stamp saying, “NETPHD” and shows the date when the person received their first vaccine, according to NET Health.
If someone received their first shot somewhere else, they should go to that provider for their second dose.
NET Health will resume its vaccine clinics for the first doses Thursday and Friday at Harvey Convention Center. The appointments are only going to those who a part of the waiting list.
“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is advised to register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
The waiting list requires that people must be either over the age of 18 and working in a profession that qualifies you as being Tier 1A, over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that have been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services or over the age of 65.
Those who receive the vaccinations are still urged to use COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.
NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for “first dose vaccine clinics” and for “second dose vaccine clinics” each week.