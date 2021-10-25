Epidemiologists are identifying a high volume of new cases in schools. Parents are asked not to send children to school if they have tested positive for COVID-19. If someone in the household tests positive, parents are asked not to send students to in-person learning until an appropriate two-week quarantine has elapsed.

Students, teachers and staff should not come to school when they have signs of any infectious illness and are asked to isolate until diagnostic test results can be obtained.

The CDC says even fully vaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 should be tested within three to five days after a known exposure, regardless if they have symptoms.