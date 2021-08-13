As of Thursday, Smith and Gregg counties had each recorded more new COVID-19 cases in the month of August than they did during the entire month of July, according to data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
In July, Smith County reported 1,550 cases. In the first 12 days of August, the county recorded a total of 1,710 confirmed and probable cases, according to NET Health.
In July, Gregg County reported 609 COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, there have been 842 new confirmed and probable cases within the county in the month of August.
District data on Thursday showed a total of 2,348 active cases in Smith County and 1,201 active cases in Gregg County.
In Smith County, 47.56% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.26% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In addition, 79.01% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.06% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 47.66% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.67% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to state numbers. In addition, 79.89% of those 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 72.57 of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
As of Thursday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District are experiencing “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day. As of Thursday, Rains County has joined others in reaching substantial community spread levels, and Anderson has gone from minimal on Monday, to moderate spread as of Thursday.
A total of 206 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Approximately 104 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Henderson County has 585 active cases, with 95 of those being new cases, NET Health said. The death toll in Henderson County stands at 120. Of those deaths, 94 are confirmed COVID-19 caes, while 26 list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
Van Zandt County has 525 active cases, with 62 of those being new cases, NET Health said. The death toll in Van Zandt County stands at 74. Of those deaths, 59 are confirmed COVID-19 caes, while 15 list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
Rains County has 95 active cases, with 24 of those being new cases, NET Health said. The death toll in the county stands at 14. Of those deaths, 10 are confirmed COVID-19 caes, while 4 list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
Wood County has 391 active cases, with 74 of those being new cases, NET Health said. The county death toll stands at 84. Of those deaths, 66 are confirmed COVID-19 caes, while 18 list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.
Anderson County has 166 active cases, with 59 of those being new cases, NET Health said. The county death toll stands at 83. Of those deaths, 65 are confirmed COVID-19 caes, while 18 list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death.