There was more good news on the COVID-19 front Thursday, as Smith County’s total active cases and community spread levels decreased significantly since Monday’s bi-weekly update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county’s level of community spread saw an 18% decrease since Monday while active cases are down about 24%. The county’s community spread still remains “moderate” at 15.46.
Moderate community spread indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for a rapid increase in cases and occurs when the county sees from 10 to 35 new cases per day for seven consecutive days.
Five of the seven counties covered by NET Health are seeing “moderate” community spread of the virus. Thursday, Anderson County joined Rains County as the only covered counties seeing “minimal” community spread levels of the virus.
Minimal community spread occurs when there’s evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, case investigations underway and there is no evidence of exposure in large congregate settings and when the county sees zero to 10 new cases of the virus for seven consecutive days.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
Smith County saw 98 new total cases Thursday, with 46 new confirmed cases and 52 new probable cases. There are now 1,315 total active cases within the county, as opposed to the 1,748 total active cases reported Monday in Smith County.
According to NET Health, there were 103 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday. The last time Smith County saw a similarly low local hospitalization rate was in August. Thursday’s data is 73% lower than the high hospitalization rate of 389, which was reached just over a month ago in Tyler.
No Smith County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents the past 72 hours, from noon Monday to noon Thursday.
On Thursday, there were 207 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 26 fewer than there were on Monday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 101 of those are in ICUs and 80 patients are on ventilators. In early September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
In Smith County, 56.22% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49.59% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 83.01% of people aged 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 76.71% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other Counties
Gregg County had 237 confirmed active cases and 269 probable active cases Thursday. Confirmed recoveries were at 8,693, while there were 9,804 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 151 confirmed active cases and 106 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,019, and there were 3,237 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 179 confirmed active cases and 152 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,429, and 3,194 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 81 confirmed active cases and 122 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,453, and probable recoveries were at 2,821, the health district reported.
Wood County had 138 confirmed active cases and 134 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 3,316, and there were 2,794 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 26 confirmed active and 22 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 695, and there were 750 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.