After battling COVID-19 roughly a year ago, Mari and Scott Teising, of Tyler, spent Tuesday afternoon helping others by volunteering at the Northeast Texas Public Health District's COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic.
The two were affected by COVID-19 last March and suffered until they fully recovered from the virus. They wanted to volunteer to help the community and to be thankful for the fact that they're still here.
"I volunteered last week and enjoyed the interaction with the people and helping out, so it was a great feeling to give. I came home and said to my husband, 'Look, why don't we do it together next week' so here we are together volunteering. It's a blessing to be alive and be able to serve and help others. That's kind of what my parents and what I was taught growing up in the church. I just think it's great to help other people so here we are," she said.
The husband and wife duo were among several people who have volunteered their time to assist in the vaccination process.
NET Health is seeking volunteers for its morning and afternoon shifts. The set times are from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. or to 12:15 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Teising said she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when she first volunteered and is waiting for her second dose when she's eligible in a few weeks. Her husband Scott is waiting for his first dose which he's expecting to receive Saturday.
"That's not why we're doing it. We just wanted to be helpful and to be givers," she said.
The Teisings, who are both retired, had the duty of checking forms to make sure people getting vaccinated have their paperwork filled out. She said the biggest hold up in the line were those who came without their paperwork.
"If people fill out the paperwork ahead of time, that really expedites the whole process," Teising said.
She added that their daughter and son-in-law have also volunteered at NET Health drive-thru clinic.
Available slots for volunteers include immunization, in which the volunteer must be qualified to give immunizations, non-clinical positions, which include duties that depend on whether the clinic is held as a drive-thru, outside event or a weather-dependent inside event, as well as Spanish and English translators who assist at the greeting or vaccination station.
The health district asks that volunteers are able to stand or walk for the entirety of their shifts.
Those who volunteer can expect the following tasks:
- Help sanitize, wipe and disinfect chairs within waiting areas when indoors
- Act as registration clerks to ensure each vaccination recipient has completed their paperwork correctly and guide them to vaccination stations
- Greet entrants and check clients into walk-in and drive-thru vaccination process
- Capture photos of health insurance cards within pre-vaccination area
- Ensure smooth traffic flow indoors and outdoors in the post-vaccine area
- Assist moving signs and provide general assistance to NET Health staff who are operating the COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Volunteers are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their shifts and to speak to the volunteer coordinator upon arrival. There is no guarantee volunteers will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on the first day as serving as a volunteer. If there are remaining doses after all appointments have arrived, NET Health offers each interested volunteer the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Students of nursing, pharmacy or other health professions are able to volunteer at the clinic to receive clinical credit, as well as medical residents.
Terrance Ates, NET Health public information officer, said the opportunity to provide meals and snacks is important.
"The main reason is it feeds us, it keeps us energized for the day, but also lets the restaurants and community groups have multiple ways for them to contribute to our vaccine clinics. They can help support the day-to-day operation of our vaccine clinic," Ates said.
Ates also said there may be employees of a restaurant who are eligible to receive a vaccine and may not be aware they can receive a vaccine from NET Health at Harvey Convention Center, or relatives.
"It's that ripple affect of one person being able to provide the awareness and information to other individuals about our COVID vaccine clinics in Tyler," he said.
Restaurants and food establishments are also welcome to cater lunch for NET Health staff and volunteers on scheduled COVID-19 vaccine days. If a listed day is canceled, the department will notify restaurants who signed up for the specific day and notify them the day is no longer available.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up to do so at signupgenius.com/go/vaccineclinicvolunteer4nethealth. The Harvey Convention Center is located at 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler.