Those that received their first Pfizer vaccine from Northeast Texas Public Health District before Feb. 28 can receive their second dose of the vaccine this Saturday or next Tuesday, March 23 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, between 9:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
“Persons interested in receiving their second Pfizer vaccine must make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
“Please select your preferred day and time visiting nethealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, any eligible person can click the ‘Second Dose Pfizer Vaccine’ link and make their own appointment to receive their second Pfizer vaccine,” Roberts added.
If any eligible person does not have internet access, but are eligible to receive their second Pfizer vaccine, an appointment can be scheduled over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
To receive the second Pfizer vaccine on any of the listed days above, eligible persons will need to have their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" upon arrival. This is the small white card given when a person received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
The second vaccine provides immunity regardless of when a person received their first COVID-19 vaccine.
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” Roberts said. “These reminders include staying home when you are ill, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing a face covering. Your immune system will need at least one to two weeks before the second dose of a COVID vaccine takes full effect."
NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in future weeks. Appointments are created based upon NET Health’s available supply of COVID-19 vaccines and upon the date the NET Health Immunizations Department physically receives more doses of vaccines.