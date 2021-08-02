As of Monday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached "substantial" levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Rains, Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day.
According to NET Health, substantial community spread levels are reached when there is a large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including in settings such as schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycare centers.
The rising spread level comes as schools announce their back to school plans for the 2021- 2022 school year, and Gov. Greg Abbott mandates mask requirements to be unlawful.
The NET Health seven-day rolling rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
For the week of July 27 to Monday, Rains County saw a 36.53% seven day rolling rate in cases, considered substantial community spread, while the previous week, there was a 29.68% rolling rate.
Wood County has a 38.59% seven day rolling rate as of Monday, whereas the previous week of July 20 to July 26, the seven day rolling rate was 20.39%.
Van Zandt County is seeing a 42.92% seven day rolling rate, whereas the previous week of July 20 to July 26, the seven day rolling rate was 29.79%.
Henderson County has also reached substantial community spread levels as of Monday, with a 40.23% seven day rolling rate, whereas last week, the seven day rolling rate was only 12.43%.
Smith County is now at 71.44% for the seven day rolling rate, whereas last week, it was at 22.1%.
Gregg County has a 41.38% seven day rolling rate, and last week it was at 18.33%.
Anderson County is still at minimal spread, with a 8.91% seven day rolling rate.
As confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases rise in Northeast Texas counties, hospitals are preparing for the worst, re-opening COVID units and preparing extra beds.
