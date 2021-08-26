As of Thursday, all seven counties, including Smith and Gregg — covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District — have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the most recent data.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons. Anderson County joined the six other counties Thursday, as its rolling rates rose.
NET Health reported a peak in patients hospitalized in Tyler hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday. The number has decreased by two patients Thursday, bringing the total to 357.
Smith County has 685 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 293 new COVID-19 confirmed, active cases in Smith County.
There are 13,194 confirmed recoveries and 9,141 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,915 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,803, NET Health reported.
There are five new COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday. Of the 310 deaths, 220 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
In Smith County, 50.34% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.91% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 80.24% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.06% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 51.41% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.85% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 81.69% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.75% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
Approximately 30 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 868 confirmed and 1,423 probable active cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 6,513, while there are 5,494 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 208, which includes 113 confirmed deaths and 95 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 676 active confirmed cases and 347 probable active cases, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 133. Twenty-nine of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,219 and there are 2,136 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 544 confirmed, active cases and 367 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,931, and 1,900 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 76, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 88 confirmed, active cases and 266 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,093, and probable recoveries are at 1,516, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 395 confirmed, active cases and 387 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,127, and there are 1,563 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 92. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 78 confirmed, active and 66 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 456, and there are 439 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 15. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.