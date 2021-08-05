Smith County saw a rise of over 400 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, while Gregg County's count increased by almost 200 as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
As of Monday, six out of the seven counties overseen by NET Health have reached "substantial" levels of COVID-19 community spread.
Smith, Gregg, Rains, Wood, Van Zandt and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 23,059 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 13,649 confirmed cases and 9,410 probable cases within the county.
There are 12,408 confirmed recoveries and 8,609 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,030 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 711, NET Health reported. Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths.
Gregg County has 12,441 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,748 confirmed and 5,693 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries are at 6,187, while there are 5,121 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The Gregg County death toll is at 204, which includes 112 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
A total of 175 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Ninety-five Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday. One Smith County inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday. Zero Gregg County inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health.
Other Counties
Henderson County has 6,564 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,374 confirmed and 2,190 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 120. Twenty-six of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,994 and there are 2,024 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,983 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,028 confirmed and 1,955 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,720, and 1,712 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 74, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,721 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,170 confirmed and 1,551 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,068, and probable recoveries are at 1,446, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,857 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,250 confirmed and 1,607 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 3,451, and there are 1,471 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 919 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 471 confirmed and 448 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 417, and there are 398 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.