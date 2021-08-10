Over the last four days, Smith County has 388 new confirmed and 195 new probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 23,642 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. Of those cases, 14,037 are confirmed cases and 9,605 are probable cases.
In Smith County, 46.96% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.06% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 78.72% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.91% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
As of Monday, five out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached "substantial" levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day. Rains county is at moderate community spread and Anderson at minimal.
There are 12,408 confirmed recoveries and 8,609 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,418 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 906, NET Health reported.
Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 213 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Approximately 110 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 12,644 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,879 confirmed and 5,765 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,187, while there are 5,121 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 204, which includes 112 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,709 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,502 confirmed and 2,207 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 120. Twenty-six of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,994 and there are 2,024 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 5,108 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,107 confirmed and 2,001 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,720, and 1,712 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 74, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,737 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,177 confirmed and 1,560 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,068, and probable recoveries are at 1,446, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,943 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,313 confirmed and 1,607 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,980, and there are 1,471 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 932 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 482 confirmed and 450 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 417, and there are 398 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.