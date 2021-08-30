The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported another peak in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals. As of Monday, there are 378 such patients.
All counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reported.
This means Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood and Anderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons. Wood has the highest rate at 103.83, while Smith and Gregg are each above 99.
Smith County has 921 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, according to the twice-weekly report. Nearly 700 of those cases are confirmed (697), while 224 are probable cases.
In total, there are 4,638 active cases in Smith County. Of those, 2,612 are confirmed and 2,026 are probable, based on an antigen test.
In Smith County, 51.05% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 42.56% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 80.53% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.44% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 52.29% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 42.58% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 81.98% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 74.06% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 13,193 confirmed recoveries and 9,141 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,612 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,026, NET Health reported.
Approximately 75 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 1,012 confirmed and 1,624 probable active cases.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,513, while there are 5,493 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 212, which includes 114 confirmed deaths and 98 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 840 active confirmed cases and 390 probable active cases, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 134. Twenty-nine of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,219 and there are 2,136 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 612 confirmed, active cases and 397 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,931, and 1,900 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 79, including 16 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 108 confirmed, active cases and 342 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,093, and probable recoveries are at 1,516, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 497 confirmed, active cases and 427 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,127, and there are 1,563 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 96. Out of the total deaths, 19 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 89 confirmed, active and 72 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 456, and there are 439 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 15. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.