Smith County has 95 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 21,114 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,252 confirmed cases and 8,862 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 43.72% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.87% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 76.96% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.11% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,792 confirmed recoveries and 8,533 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 249 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 240, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 85 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,729 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,388 confirmed and 5,341 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,143, while there are 5,066 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 201, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 90 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,159 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,084 confirmed and 2,075 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-five of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,911 and there are 1,994 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,621 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,827 confirmed and 1,794 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,679, and 1,683 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,626 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,144 confirmed and 1,482 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,061, and probable recoveries are at 1,436, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,609 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 confirmed and 1,522 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,954, and there are 1,457 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 850 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 437 confirmed and 413 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 407, and there are 396 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.