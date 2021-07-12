Smith County has 67 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 20,926 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,150 confirmed cases and 8,776 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 43.12% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.26% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 76.60% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 70.48% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,792 confirmed recoveries and 8,534 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 147 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 153, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 45 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,545 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,325 confirmed and 5,250 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,139, while there are 5,054 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 200, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 89 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,110 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,050 confirmed and 2,060 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 116. Twenty-five of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,911 and there are 1,994 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,559 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,792 confirmed and 1,767 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,679, and 1,683 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,602 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,135 confirmed and 1,467 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,058, and probable recoveries are at 1,435, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,563 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,059 confirmed and 1,504 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,954, and there are 1,457 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 834 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 429 confirmed and 405 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 407, and there are 396 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.