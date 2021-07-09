NET Health reports 47 new COVID-19 related cases since Monday

Smith County has 47 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 20,859 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,115 confirmed cases and 8,744 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 42.83% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 37.99% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 76.44% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 70.28% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,792 confirmed recoveries and 8,534 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 112 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 121, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 45 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,513 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,302 confirmed and 5,211 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,139, while there are 5,054 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 200, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 89 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,087 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,036 confirmed and 2,051 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 115. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,911 and there are 1,994 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,511 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,772 confirmed and 1,739 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,679, and 1,683 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,598 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,135 confirmed and 1,463 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,058, and probable recoveries are at 1,435, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,528 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,037 confirmed and 1,491 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,954, and there are 1,457 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 826 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 425 confirmed and 401 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 407, and there are 396 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.