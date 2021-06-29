NET Health reports 33 new COVID-19 related cases in twice weekly report

Smith County saw 33 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows a total of 20,731 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 12,056 confirmed cases and 8,675 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 42.36% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 37.45% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 76.12% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.95% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 11,710 confirmed recoveries and 8,474 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 135 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 112, NET Health reported.
Of the 300 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 89 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 34 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
No Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 11,464 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,280 confirmed and 5,184 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,123, while there are 5,028 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 199, which includes 110 confirmed deaths and 89 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,060 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,023 confirmed and 2,037 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 115. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,888 and there are 1,975 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,467 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,750 confirmed and 1,717 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,660, and 1,665 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 72, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,589 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,130 confirmed and 1,459 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,045, and probable recoveries are at 1,420, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,512 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,027 confirmed and 1,485 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,939, and there are 1,448 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 816 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 416 confirmed and 400 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 405, and there are 396 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.