Smith County has 318 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 22,633 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. There are 13,390 confirmed cases and 9,243 probable cases within the county.
In Smith County, 45.60% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.58% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 78.09% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.62% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 12,409 confirmed recoveries and 8,610 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 770 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 543, NET Health reported.
Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 107 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Ninety-one Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 12,244 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,652 confirmed and 5,592 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,187, while there are 5,121 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 203, which includes 111 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,462 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,315 confirmed and 2,147 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 120. Twenty-six of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,994 and there are 2,024 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,903 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,992 confirmed and 1,911 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,720, and 1,712 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 74, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,697 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,162 confirmed and 1,535 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,162, and probable recoveries are at 1,535, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 3,795 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,207 confirmed and 1,588 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,980, and there are 1,471 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 907 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 465 confirmed and 442 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 417, and there are 398 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.