Over the last three days, Smith County has 296 new confirmed and 288 new probable COVID-19 cases, according to a twice-weekly report released Monday.
Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 2,932 confirmed and probable active cases in Smith County. Of those cases, 1,715 are confirmed cases and 1,217 are probable cases.
In Smith County, 48.50% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.69% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 79.36% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.29% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 49.00% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.24% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 80.56% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.83% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
As of Monday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day. As of Thursday, Rains County has joined others in reaching substantial community spread levels, and Anderson has gone from minimal to moderate spread as of Monday.
There are 12,612 confirmed recoveries and 8,764 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,715 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,217, NET Health reported.
Of the 301 deaths, 211 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 283 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Approximately 117 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 13,296 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 7,161 confirmed and 6,135 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,294, while there are 5,239 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 204, which includes 112 confirmed deaths and 92 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 6,975 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,674 confirmed and 2,301 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 120. Twenty-six of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,046 and there are 2,055 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 5,383 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,282 confirmed and 2,101 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,790, and 1,781 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 74, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,817 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,192 confirmed and 1,625 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,080, and probable recoveries are at 1,467, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 4,139 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,416 confirmed and 1,723 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,036, and there are 1,506 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 84. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 985 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 506 confirmed and 479 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 435, and there are 412 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.