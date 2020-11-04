On Wednesday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed the recent COVID-19-related deaths of 12 area residents, including a 33-year-old woman from Hawkins.
NET Health officials also announced the deaths of a 50-year-old man from Bullard, a 51-year-old woman from Longview, a 60-year-old man from Whitehouse, a 60-year-old man from Athens, a 61-year-old woman from Tyler, a 61-year-old man from Longview, a 62-year-old woman from White Oak, a 60-year-old woman from Tyler, a 65-year-old woman from Tyler, a 70-year-old woman from Tyler, and a 75-year-old woman from Tyler.
There are currently 5,675 active cases, 266 COVID-19-related deaths and 10,140 recoveries, or 63% of the total confirmed cases with NET Health's seven-county coverage area, according to a release.
In its daily update on Wednesday afternoon, NET Health said Smith County recorded one new confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death, bringing the virus death toll to 97.
On Wednesday, NET Health also reported 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,773.
Confirmed recoveries rose to 3,577.
Out of the total deaths, 20 are listed with COVID-19 as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
Active confirmed cases are at 1,119.
The county has 2,207 probable cases in total and 719 probable recoveries.
A total of 148 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Wood County recorded 13 new cases for a confirmed count of 693, while there are 259 probable diagnoses. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 583. There are 76 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll remained at 28. Three of those deaths are classified as probable, according to NET Health.
Henderson County’s confirmed case count rose by 14 to 1,379, NET Health said.
Henderson County’s death toll rose to 30. Two of these deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Recoveries rose to 829. There are 431 probable diagnoses and five probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Anderson County added 10 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,093. Confirmed recoveries are at 875, while probable recoveries are now at 196, the health district reported. There are 366 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 25. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, six list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County has 28 new confirmed virus cases, with a total of 2,656. The county’s death toll rose to 53. Out of the deaths, 10 are considered to be probable.
Recoveries are at 2,206, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 992 probable cases and 429 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Van Zandt County’s case count increased by 23 to a total of 757. There are 280 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 534. Fourteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 30, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Rains County has 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 69 recoveries and three deaths. There are 78 probable cases and 28 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.