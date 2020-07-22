Four COVID-19 related deaths among Wood, Henderson and Van Zandt counties were reported on Wednesday night.
Henderson recorded two virus deaths, while Wood and Van Zandt counties added one death each, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Henderson County added its sixth and seventh deaths, a Chandler resident and a Trinidad resident.
The previous five deaths were two Athens residents, a Chandler woman and one person each from Malakoff and Mabank, according to NET Health. The county's COVID-19 cases also reached 465, including 130 recoveries and the seven deaths.
Van Zandt County had its fourth COVID-19 related death, a Canton resident. The previous deaths were a Grand Saline resident, an Edgewood resident and a Murchison woman. Cases reached 281, including 77 recoveries and four deaths, according to the health district.
Wood County reported its sixth death, a Mineola resident. The previous five deaths were all Winnsboro residents. Virus cases now total 205 as of Wednesday, which includes 126 recoveries and the six deaths, NET Health said.
Earlier in the day, Smith County recorded its 12th virus-related death, an 88-year-old Whitehouse woman. The county also added 45 new cases for a total of 2,006, including 511 recoveries and the 12 deaths.
Rains County has 32 cases, including 10 recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
Gregg County reported 23 new cases for a new total of 1,177, including 238 recoveries and 16 virus-related deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 13 for a new cumulative number of 361, while recoveries rose by three for a total of 138. Two Palestine men have died as a result of the virus. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Cherokee County, cases rose by 11 for a total of 594, while recoveries increased by 21 for cumulative count of 369, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. This count also includes the deaths of a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.