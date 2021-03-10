The Northeast Texas Public Health District is postponing Moderna COVID-19 second doses that were set for Thursday and Friday.
Those who received their first dose on Feb. 3 or 4 at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler should still wait to be contacted by NET Health.
“NET Health is awaiting new shipment of second doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine still provides an effective immune response even if more than 28 days have passed since receipt of the first Moderna vaccine, according to NET Health.
Notification to schedule the second dose will be sent by email, text message, and/or phone call, depending on the contact information entered on the "2nd Dose Waiting List for the Moderna Vaccine."
Those who've already enrolled in the “Second Dose Waiting List” to receive your second Moderna vaccine from NET Health, do not need to take further action.
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” Roberts said. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and staying home when you are ill.”
For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.