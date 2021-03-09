NET Health CEO George Roberts said Tuesday that Smith County is now at minimal community spread regarding COVID-19.
He also shared that COVID-19 vaccinations are on the rise during the Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. Roberts noted the first three cases of COVID-19 in Smith County was recorded almost one year ago, on March 13, 2020.
Hospital capacity in combined hospital data is at 5.06%, according to NET Health.
For NET Health's seven-county area (Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Wood and Anderson counties), Roberts said 72,795 people who have received the first COVID-19 vaccine. There are 43,816 people who have been fully vaccinated.
“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Roberts said.
However, he still recommends wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The seven day average for rolling rates of COVID-19 per county was reported at 8.22%. On Jan. 26, when the last average was reported to the commissioners court, the average was over 69%. The rolling rate is a seven day average of new COVID-19 positive cases per 1,000 people population.
“We’ve had tremendous help from UT Tyler, from their school of nursing and school of pharmacy, we’ve had tremendous help from the UT Health Science Center, Dr. McGaha, his staff, we’ve had residents out there watching people as they go through the 15 minute wait period, we’ve had Smith County Medical Society, retired physicians have been out there not only watching patients, but also giving shots, which has been incredible to watch,” Roberts said.
Roberts said many volunteers have said they feel good about the positive experience during the difficult time.
Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha reported that more people have had a more positive attitude about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. McGaha also recommended that even after being fully vaccinated, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others from the virus.
McGaha said people should still avoid medium to large-sized gatherings, delay domestic and international travel and watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, as the vaccine is 93 to 94% effective.
He shared the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask, indoors with unvaccinated people like visiting relatives who live together, without wearing a mask and if you have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested, until you have symptoms.
McGaha reported that in the state of Texas, there has been a slight increase of COVID-19 cases in the last couple of weeks.
“The moral of these stories is, we can’t drop our guard. We need to be vigilant. Especially in light of the virus variants presenting in our community,” McGaha said.
Smith County COVID-19 daily new cases, however, have declined.
McGaha said the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the COVID-19 variant, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We’re at a critical time and I think we need to keep moving forward and putting as many vaccines in arms as we can,” McGaha said.
“I would wait until about 14 days after receiving of the second dose for full effectiveness of the vaccine,” McGaha said, when asked about visiting relatives without wearing a mask.
Roberts said those who have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, will have the opportunity to schedule their second dose possibly next week.
“We have some delays, obviously the snow and the freeze delayed some, but we’re still waiting for our state allocation of the second dose Moderna,” Roberts said.
Roberts also reported free COVID-19 tests are available until March 31 at the New Life Community Church across from Tyler High School, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.