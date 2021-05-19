The Northeast Texas Public Health District is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines for all adults and kids above age 12.
People over age 18 can receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and anyone over age 12 can receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
“Everyone is asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the 'Get Vaccinated' link,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “You can then select an available appointment time to receive a COVID vaccine.”
Kids and teens who need proof a COVID-19 vaccination for summer camps and any summertime activities can begin their two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at the NET Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler and at any of NET Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated in multiple East Texas cities.
Those who are under 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to come to any of the NET Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance like Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, NET Health asks that people bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.
People without internet access can make an appointment by contacting the health district's COVID-19 Call Center at (903) 617-6404 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At all of NET Health vaccine clinic locations, appointments are recommended but not required. There is no fee or associated costs to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in rural East Texas cities include:
- The Coffee City Community Center on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Wills Point Chamber of Commerce on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Texas College in Tyler on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Old Bethel Missionary Church in Canton Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Rolling Oaks Fire Department in Wills Point Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.