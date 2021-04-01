Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Northeast Texas Public Health District will now host its COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside Harvey Convention Center due to incoming warmer temperatures.
NET Health will be providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from April 8 to 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
They will also host a vaccine clinic for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 6 and 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic is open to anyone that received the first dose on or before March 17.
NET Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed Friday and Saturday.
To find a vaccine appointment with Christus Health, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing will take place at New Life Community Church, located at 1201 N NW Loop 323, through all of April. Testing will occur Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
These tests are free to the public. Register at GoGetTested.com. A face mask is required to enter the building. The person being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.
COVID-19 Numbers
Smith County added two new COVID-19 related deaths since Monday, bringing the virus death toll to 285.
NET Health data as of Thursday shows 49 new confirmed and probable cases since Monday, for a total of 19,572 in Smith County.
There are 11,390 confirmed cases and 8,182 probable cases within the county.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
There are 10,717 confirmed recoveries and 7,751 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 473 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 346, NET Health reported.
Of the 285 deaths, 200 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 85 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 49 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,906 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 6,032 confirmed and 4,874 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,785, while there are 4,673 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,707 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,808 confirmed and 1,899 probable diagnoses, NET Health said. The death toll is at 110. Twenty-four of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,608 and there are 1,802 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,126 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,577 confirmed and 1,549 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,412, and 1,444 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 69, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,261 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,960 confirmed and 1,301 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,839, and probable recoveries are at 1,233, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 78. Out of the total deaths, 16 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,348 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,940 confirmed and 1,408 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,796, and there are 1,333 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 82. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 783 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 395 confirmed and 388 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 374, and there are 372 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.