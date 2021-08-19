NET Health reported Thursday that Smith County has recorded more positive COVID-19 cases in in August than in the last four months combined.
Smith County added 540 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Monday, according to a twice-weekly report. Of the new cases, 210 are confirmed and 330 are probable, based on an antigen test.
In Smith County, 49.02% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.00% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 79.67% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.52% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 49.83% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.71% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 80.95% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.13% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to NET Health, numbers for COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
As of Thursday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, NET Health reports.
Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day. Anderson county is at moderate community spread level, meaning they’re seeing about 10 to 35 cases a day.
There are 12,612 confirmed recoveries and 8,764 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,921 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 1,217, NET Health reported.
There are four new COVID-19 related deaths as of Thursday. Of the 305 deaths, 215 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 90 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 307 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Approximately 101 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 845 confirmed and 1,076 probable active cases.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,294, while there are 5,239 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 205, which includes 112 confirmed deaths and 93 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 896 active confirmed cases and 288 probable active cases, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 122. Twenty-six of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,046 and there are 2,055 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 521 confirmed, active cases and 391 probably active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,789, and 1,781 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 76, including 15 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 53 confirmed, active cases and 185 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,080, and probable recoveries are at 1,467, the health district reported. COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 83. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
Wood County has 360 confirmed, active cases and 270 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,036, and there are 1,505 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 85. Out of the total deaths, 18 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 435 confirmed and 412 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 435, and there are 412 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 14. Out of the total deaths, four are deemed as probable.