There was a youth movement at the Whitehouse ISD Technology Center on Wednesday night as up to 60% of those who attended a mobile vaccine clinic were between the ages of 12 and 28 years of age.
The vaccine clinic is one of many being held at several school campus locations across Northeast Texas. Of those being hosted by NET Health, UT Tyler Palestine is included, as well as Troup ISD, Tyler High, Austin Elementary and Douglas Elementary.
The clinics have been open to anyone who is above the age of 12, an employee within the listed school district and any citizen or member who travels to the vaccine clinic location.
“There was a joint effort between us and in this situation, Whitehouse ISD. With the group 12 to 15 (years old) could start getting vaccinated a few weeks ago, we reached out to them, and had a mutual agreement for us to come out here and try to vaccinate some of the kids as well as some of the parents and other adults that are part of the Whitehouse ISD community,” George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, said.
Roberts said they started the vaccination efforts since December, and have administered about 69,000 vaccines in the Northeast Texas area.
“We’ve seen very strong evidence so far that the vaccine has made a major difference in our overall community, not only in Whitehouse, but also Smith County, really all over east Texas, Roberts said. “What we’ve seen is the overall rates of COVID-19 have dropped tremendously since our peak back in January. We’ve been able to look at the data and see a real correlation between the number of vaccines given and the number of dropping cases, as well as hospitalizations.”
The mobile vaccine clinic at Whitehouse ISD not only accepted appointments but also walk-ins. Roberts said their goals in the coming days are to do more outreach into communities.
NET Health has also visited personal homes to administer vaccines to the bed-bound who cannot make it to vaccine clinics.
All of NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics will be closed this Saturday, May 29 and will resume operation on Tuesday, June 1.
Russell Hopkins, director of public health emergency preparedness, was responsible for making sure the right number of doses were available at the Whitehouse vaccine clinic and made sure there were a certain number of nurses.
At Whitehouse, there was a total of 84 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A total of 70 people made appointments to attend.
“Whitehouse ISD has been working with us since January 2020 to do things like mask preparations, social distancing and making sure they have all the current information that comes out about the disease,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said the mobile vaccine clinics are the product of a lot of work prior to being there today, and that results are being seen.
“We see (the results) in the hospitals, their numbers have gone down, the number of deaths have gone down and our transmission rate is coming down,” Hopkins said. “That percentage that ran as high as five to 10% at our peak, is now at one and a half percent. It’s getting back down to a manageable level.”