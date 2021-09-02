COVID-19 continues to spread at a more rapid rate in Smith, Gregg and four of the other five counties where the Northeast Texas Public Health District conducts disease surveillance.
In data released Thursday by NET Health, Smith County’s seven-day rolling rate of infection rose more by than 13% since Monday’s report, and it now stands at 112.44. The spread level is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000 to produce a seven-day rolling rate.
Smith County had 903 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, with 422 of those being confirmed cases and 481 being probable cases, based on a positive antigen test.
In Smith County, 51.57% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.04% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 80.80% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 73.72% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 52.76% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 43.16% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
DSHS data states 82.21% of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose in Gregg County, while 74.38% of that population have been fully vaccinated.
According to its website, NET Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 deaths for the seven counties it covers. Local COVID-19 death data can be found at the DSHS dashboard at https://bit.ly/3DHLN2F.
A total of 368 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Thursday. That number was down from Monday's pandemic high of 378 hospitalized patients.
Approximately 47 Smith County Jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Other counties
Gregg County has 743 confirmed and 1,581 probable active cases.
Confirmed recoveries are at 6,933, while there are 6,052 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County has 680 active confirmed cases and 387 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 4,515 and there are 2,254 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 658 confirmed, active cases and 458 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,987, and 1,933 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County has 128 confirmed, active cases and 381 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,123, and probable recoveries are at 1,616, the health district reported.
Wood County has 570 confirmed, active cases and 541 probable active cases, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 2,161, and there are 1,583 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County has 80 confirmed, active cases and 67 probable active diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 488, and there are 475 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.