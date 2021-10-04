As COVID-19 community spread levels continue to plummet across East Texas, Smith County’s spread level is closing in on moving from "substantial" to "moderate."
Last week, Northeast Texas Public Health District data showed the spread levels in Henderson and Anderson counties had dropped to “moderate.” On Monday, Gregg County has joined the two jurisdictions in having “moderate” spread.
In just over two weeks, the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Smith County has decreased by 70 percent. While the rate of spread remains classified as “substantial,” the drop has been significant since Sept. 16: from 137.48 to 40.69.
Last week’s total number of new COVID-19 related cases in Smith County were the lowest the county has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. From Sept. 24 to the 30, the county saw a total of 740 cases, while the week before, a total of 1,415.
As of Monday, four counties covered by NET Health on Monday again had “substantial” levels of community spread. Substantial community spread represents “large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission,” according to NET Health.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
In total, 378 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Smith County, with 153 new confirmed cases and 225 new probable cases. There are now 7,999 total active cases within the county.
According to NET Health, there were 210 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Monday, which is about 46 percent lower than the high of 389, which was set earlier this month just after Labor Day weekend.
No Smith County Jail inmates on Monday had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Data gathered in Monday’s report represents the past 96 hours, from noon Thursday to noon Monday.
On Monday, there were 512 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 89 fewer than there were on Monday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 205 of those are in ICUs and 181 patients are on ventilators. Earlier this month, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations in recent weeks have surpassed a peak in January when the single-day number of patients peaked at 684 on Jan. 6.
In Smith County, 55.16% of people 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47.89% of people 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
State data shows 82.36% of people age 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 75.92% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
Other counties
Gregg County had 1,313 confirmed and 2,758 probable active cases Monday. Confirmed recoveries were at 7,417, while there were 7,043 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
Henderson County had 1,079 confirmed active cases and 738 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 5,005, and there were 2,496 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County had 895 confirmed active cases and 844 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 3,523, and 2,290 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
Anderson County had 240 confirmed active cases and 928 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,219, and probable recoveries were at 1,885, the health district reported.
Wood County had 761 confirmed active cases and 849 probable active cases, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 2,563, and there were 1,966 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Rains County had 14 confirmed active and seven probable active diagnoses, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 552, and there were 525 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.