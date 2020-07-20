A 74-year-old Tyler man has died due to COVID-19, making the Smith County's virus-related death toll rise to 11.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed the 11th death on Monday, while also announcing 145 additional cases for a new total of 1,907 in Smith County.
The 10 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Smith County are a 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
The first Smith County death was the 91-year-old Hideaway man in March. Three deaths were recorded in April, and the other seven were in July.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.